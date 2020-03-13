Frankfurt airport operator sees profit hit over coronavirus

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport said on Friday that passenger numbers at its key Frankfurt airport dropped by around 30% in the first week of March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“We have to assume that the strong decline in air traffic volumes will continue during the next few weeks and months,” CEO Stefan Schulte said in a statement.

The company added that it expects both operating and net profits to decline noticeably this year. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Tom Hogue)