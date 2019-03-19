Company News
March 19, 2019 / 6:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Fraport sees Frankfurt passenger numbers rising 2-3 percent

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport forecast passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport to rise between around 2 to 3 percent this year and said enhancing the situation at security checkpoints was a top priority.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 12.5 percent to 1.129 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in 2018, the company said, which was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fraport added it would propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for 2018, up from 1.50 euros for 2017, and said it expected a flat dividend of 2.00 euros per share also for this year.

$1 = 0.8814 euros Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below