Fraport sees Frankfurt passenger numbers rising 2-3 percent

BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport forecast passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport to rise between around 2 to 3 percent this year and said enhancing the situation at security checkpoints was a top priority.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 12.5 percent to 1.129 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in 2018, the company said, which was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fraport added it would propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for 2018, up from 1.50 euros for 2017, and said it expected a flat dividend of 2.00 euros per share also for this year.