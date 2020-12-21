Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mike Ashley's Frasers pulls 2021 forecast after new coronavirus curbs in England

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group withdrew its 2021 forecast on Monday after the sportswear retailer was forced to shut all its stores in London, South East and East of England as a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus called for tougher curbs.

The group, formerly named after its flagship Sports Direct brand, said it could no longer commit to its 20% to 30% growth in underlying core profit during fiscal year 2021.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

