Company News
August 20, 2020 / 6:18 AM / in an hour

Mike Ashley's Frasers forecasts growth in 2020-21 despite COVID-19

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group , formerly Sports Direct, reported a 5% rise in 2019-20 core earnings and forecast growth of 10-30% in its new financial year, saying it was well placed for the future despite COVID-19.

For the year to April 26, Frasers made core earnings - underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - of 302.1 million pounds ($395.3 million), up from 287.8 million in 2018-29.

“With digital transformation now at the forefront, the successful reopening of our stores after the COVID-19 lockdown and continuing strong web performance, we are confident in achieving between a 10% and 30% improvement in underlying EBITDA during FY21,” Frasers said. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below