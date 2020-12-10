Sportswear retailer Frasers raises 2021 forecast after strong first-half

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s British sportswear group Frasers reported a 25% rise in first-half core earnings on Thursday and raised its annual forecast, boosted by online sales and store reopenings after lockdowns.

For the six months to Oct. 25, Frasers made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 226.3 million pounds ($301.93 million), compared with 181.2 million pounds a year earlier.