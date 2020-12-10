UPDATE 2-Sportswear retailer Frasers lifts 2021 view on strong online sales

* H1 core earnings jump 25%

* Raises lower end of 2021 profit outlook by 10%

* Shares up 15% (Adds shares, analyst comments, background)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s British sportswear group Frasers reported a 25% rise in first-half core earnings on Thursday and raised the lower end of its annual forecast following strong online sales and the reopening of stores at the start of December.

Frasers closed stores during lockdowns across Europe, but it said its online business “remains resilient,” benefiting from increased demand for casual sports clothing as many people work from home because of the pandemic.

The group, formerly named after its flagship Sports Direct brand, raised the bottom end of its annual core profit forecast by 10%, expecting growth of between 20% to 30%, up from 10% to 30% predicted earlier.

Shares are on track to make gains for the year. By 0914 GMT, they traded 15% higher.

Frasers, in a separate statement on Thursday, said it continued to build its relationships with its main suppliers, including Nike for Sports Direct, Burberry for Flannels, and Hugo Boss for House of Fraser.

Analysts had said that low Nike stock in certain Sports Direct stores could mean its shoppers face a non-Nike Christmas.

“The lack of key product could persist and leave Frasers’ cash cow, the core Sports Directs, compromised,” Peel Hunt analysts had said in a note on Tuesday.

Buying other businesses and strategic stakes forms part of Ashley’s long-stated desire to make Frasers the “Selfridges of sport”.

This year Frasers purchased stakes in luxury brand Mulberry and German fashion house Hugo Boss.

Frasers said on Monday it was in talks to buy collapsed department store Debenhams from administrators.

It was also interested in participating in the sale process of Philip Green’s collapsed Arcadia Group.

For the six months to Oct. 25, the company made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 226.3 million pounds ($301.93 million), compared with 181.2 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7504 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Arun Koyyur and Barbara Lewis)