LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the British sportswear group controlled by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, has agreed to buy the Frasers department store in Glasgow for 95 million pounds ($125.7 million), it said on Friday.

The firm, which bought department store chain House of Fraser out of administration for 90 million pounds in August, said it would continue to operate the property as Frasers. ($1 = 0.7560 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Edited by Paul Sandle)