September 11, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-UK court orders Sports Direct to hand over documents in regulatory probe

1 Min Read

(Removes repeated word in headline)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The high court in London ruled on Tuesday that Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc must share documents related to the accounting regulator’s probe into its auditor’s conduct of 2016 accounts.

Britain's accounting watchdog said in November 2016 that it had begun an investigation into Grant Thornton's auditing of financial statements published by the British sportswear retailer. reut.rs/2x20RHM

Shares of Sports Direct were down 6.4 percent at 1403 GMT. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Mtarise)

