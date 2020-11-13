Freddie Mac CEO Brickman to resign, company names interim president

(Reuters) - Housing finance giant Freddie Mac’s chief executive officer, David Brickman, will resign in January next year, the company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Separately, the board named Michael Hutchins as interim president effective Nov. 16, according to the filing.

Brickman, who has been CEO since 2019, informed the board of his decision on Nov. 9. The resignation will take effect on Jan. 8.