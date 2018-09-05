FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Freddie Mac CEO to retire in second half of 2019

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. mortgage finance company, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Donald Layton would retire in the second half of 2019, after six years at the helm.

The company said its board had initiated a CEO succession plan and that it had identified David Brickman, head of Freddie Mac Multifamily, as the internal candidate. Brickman was also named President of Freddie Mac, effective immediately.

The board has also formed a search committee and will retain an executive search firm to seek outside candidates, Freddie Mac said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.