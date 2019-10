Sept 30 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac said on Tuesday Kathleen Casey, former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been elected to its board.

Freddie Mac said Casey, who was the SEC commissioner from 2006 to 2011, is currently a senior adviser with Patomak Global Partners, a financial services consulting firm in Washington, D.C. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Anil D’Silva)