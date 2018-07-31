FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Freddie Mac's 2nd-qtr income rises vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac said on Tuesday its comprehensive income rose to $2.435 billion in the second quarter from $1.986 billion a year earlier as gains on derivatives offset a decline in its net interest income.

The U.S. mortgage finance agency said it will pay $1.6 billion dividend to the U.S. Treasury after making no payment in the prior quarter as it sought to build a $3 billion capital cushion due to the sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code enacted last December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

