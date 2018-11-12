CORRECTED-Australia's Freedom Insurance names new CEO

Corrections News
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Freedom Insurance Group on Monday said Sean Williamson will be appointed as chief executive officer as current CEO Craig Orton has decided to leave before the end of the calendar year.

The firm also said it will consider the sale of its non-core Spectrum Wealth Advisers business.

The insurer had flagged about A$4.8 million ($3.5 million) of restructuring costs in October, but said it now expects those costs be at about A$5 million ($3.61 million).

$1 = 1.3847 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

