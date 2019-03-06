Freedom Mortgage sued over inspection fees for homeowners in default

Freedom Mortgage Corp has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging thousands of borrowers across the country fees for unnecessary home inspections after they defaulted on their loans.

Filed on Tuesday in federal court in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the lawsuit said the only purpose of the inspections was to determine if a home had been abandoned, but Freedom ordered inspections even when it should have known borrowers were still in their homes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TpYZ9f