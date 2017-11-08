U.S. consumer agency sues Freedom Debt Relief for misleading consumers

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against Freedom Debt Relief, the largest U.S. debt-settlement services provider, and its co-Chief Executive Andrew Housser for deceiving consumers.

The CFPB said its suit alleges “that Freedom charges consumers without settling their debts as promised, makes customers negotiate their own settlements, misleads them about its fees and the reach of its services and fails to inform them of their rights to funds they deposited with the company.”

The agency is also seeking compensation for affected consumers, civil penalties, and an injunction against the San Mateo, California-based company and Housser to end their unlawful conduct, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)