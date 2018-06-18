Germany's Freenet to ramp up internet TV offering -CFO

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - German independent telecoms provider Freenet plans to ramp up its internet TV offering to challenge Netflix and Apple, Chief Financial Officer Joachim Preisig told Reuters.

* “Our goal is to reach a million customers as quickly as possible,” Preisig said in an interview.

* Freenet’s waipu.tv product, already available via the Amazon Fire Stick remote, has around 133,000 users.

* “In the next three to four years we want to reach between 2 and 3 million customers and an operating profit of between 60 and 70 million euros,” Preisig said.

* Freenet, a constituent of the TecDax index, has enough capital for acquisitions “but not at any price”, he said.

* He said the proposed takeover by Vodafone of Liberty Global’s German cable provider Unitymedia “may be good for competition and good for us”.

* Regulators may require the merged entity to open network access to third parties.

* Preisig said he sees Freenet’s 2018 revenue flat at around 3.5 billion euros ($4.07 billion) and core profit increasing slightly. ($1 = 0.8610 euros) (Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)