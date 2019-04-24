CORRECTED-Freenet sees room to improve on Swiss Sunrise-UPC deal - CFO

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Freenet blocked plans to extend authorised capital not a rights issue)

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German telecoms group Freenet sees room to improve the terms of a deal for Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications, in which it is the largest shareholder, to buy Liberty Global Swiss UPC cable business, CFO Ingo Arnold said.

Freenet, which owns 24.5 percent of Sunrise, earlier this month blocked plans to extend authorised capital that would have helped finance a cash bid to buy UPC in a deal worth $6.3 billion.