Freeport Indonesia's Jan-May copper, gold output below target -MIND ID

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Freeport Indonesia’s production of copper concentrate and copper ore were both below its initial targets this year, state holding firm Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) told parliament on Tuesday.

Freeport’s January-May copper concentrate production stood at 524,492 tonnes, 85% of the 616,277 tonnes targeted.

Its copper ore production stood at 11.15 million tonnes, 83% of its target.

Freeport’s gold production stood at 8,511 kilograms, 71% of its planned production, MIND ID said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fathin Ungku; editing by Jason Neely)