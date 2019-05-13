Freeport picks KBR as preferred bidder for 4th Texas LNG export train

May 13 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG picked KBR Inc as the preferred bidder for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPC) contract for the fourth liquefaction train at Freeport's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Texas: * In a release, KBR said it expects the fixed price EPC contract will be concluded this quarter and will be followed by a limited notice to proceed, with a full notice to proceed in the second half of 2019. * Freeport has said it could make a final investment decision on Train 4 during the second quarter with the plant expected to enter service in 2023 or 2024. * Freeport has said Train 1 is on track to enter service in the third quarter followed by Train 2 in the first quarter of 2020 and Train 3 in the second quarter of 2020. * When Freeport started building the first three trains at the $13 billion facility it projected the units would enter service between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2019. * Rival engineering firm McDermott International Inc is the lead contractor for the first three units at Freeport. * Freeport, the privately held developer of the project, has said the first cargoes from the plant would likely start in late July. * Each train at Freeport will have the capacity to produce about 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or around 0.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas. One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day. * Freeport has said it has 20-year contracts to sell LNG to Japanese gas company Osaka Gas Co Ltd and JERA - an alliance between Japanese power companies Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc - from Train 1, British oil major BP Plc from Train 2 and Japanese engineering firm Toshiba Corp and South Korean energy company SK E&S from Train 3. * Freeport also has a three-year deal to sell 0.5 MTPA of LNG to multinational commodity trading firm Trafigura Group Pte Ltd starting in July 2020. * Freeport has said it is working on a 20-year deal to sell 2.2 MTPA of LNG to a unit of Japanese trading firm Sumitomo Corp from Train 4. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)