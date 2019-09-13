Indonesia hikes Freeport's copper concentrate export recommendation to 700,000 T

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s energy ministry has approved a new recommendation for a unit of Freeport McMoran Inc to raise copper concentrate exports to 700,000 tonnes until March 2020, an official told reporters on Friday

* The new recommendation is much higher than the initial approval for shipments of 198,282 tonnes of copper concentrates, said Yunus Saefulhak, the ministry’s director of minerals

* Freeport’s Grasberg mine is expected to produce 1.2 million tonnes of copper concentrates this year, he said

* Saefulhak said Freeport could export more “due to optimisation of its open pit mine” (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)