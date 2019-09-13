Company News
September 13, 2019 / 4:30 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Indonesia hikes Freeport's copper concentrate export recommendation to 700,000 T

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s energy ministry has approved a new recommendation for a unit of Freeport McMoran Inc to raise copper concentrate exports to 700,000 tonnes until March 2020, an official told reporters on Friday

* The new recommendation is much higher than the initial approval for shipments of 198,282 tonnes of copper concentrates, said Yunus Saefulhak, the ministry’s director of minerals

* Freeport’s Grasberg mine is expected to produce 1.2 million tonnes of copper concentrates this year, he said

* Saefulhak said Freeport could export more “due to optimisation of its open pit mine” (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below