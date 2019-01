Jan 24 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world’s second-largest copper miner, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit fell 86 percent due in part to a drop in prices for the red metal.

The company posted net income of $140 million, or 9 cents per share, compared to $1.04 billion, or 70 cents per share.

Copper production fell 17 percent to 841 million pounds. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)