Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Precious Metals & Minerals

Freeport-McMoRan swings to quarterly profit on higher copper prices

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan         on Thursday
reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss,
as the world's largest publicly traded copper producer benefited
from higher prices for the red metal from improving global
economic recovery prospects.
    The company posted a net income attributable of $718
million, or 48 cents per share, for the three months ended March
31, compared with a loss of $491 million, or 34 cents per share,
a year earlier.
    
    

 (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up