April 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer, said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped along with production and prices for the red metal.

The company posted net income of $31 million, or two cents per share, compared to net income of $692 million, of 48 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Copper production fell 18 percent to 750 million pounds. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)