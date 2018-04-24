FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, helped by higher copper prices.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport said its quarterly profit attributable to common stock was $692 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with $228 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.87 billion from $3.34 billion a year ago.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

