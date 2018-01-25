FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:12 PM / in an hour

Freeport reports increase in fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s second-largest copper miner by production, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, lifted by stronger commodity prices and productivity gains.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $750 million, or 51 cents a share, up from $351 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

