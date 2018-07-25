FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 25, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Freeport reports jump in quarterly profit, revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported a big jump in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday in contrast to year-ago results hurt by a strike and operating issues at its giant Indonesian mine Grasberg.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport said quarterly adjusted profits rose to $853 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $241 million, or 17 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue increased to $5.2 billion from $3.7 billion.

Earlier this month, Freeport said it would sell a majority stake in Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest copper mine, to the Indonesian government via a series of complex deals including Rio Tinto worth $3.9 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.