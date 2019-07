July 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer, said on Wednesday that it swung to a quarterly loss due to a drop in production and in prices for the red metal.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $72 million, or 5 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $869 million, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production of copper fell 24 percent to 776 million recoverable pounds.