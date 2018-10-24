Freeport third-quarter profit nearly doubles

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that nearly doubled, boosted by higher copper production.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s net income rose to $514 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $492 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. [

Revenue increased to $4.91 billion from $4.31 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)