UPDATE 1-Higher gold prices push Freeport profit above estimates

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport McMoRan Inc narrowly beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as it benefited from higher gold prices, and forecast slightly higher spending budget for the year.

Unprecedented stimulus measures and low interest rates to cushion economies from the impact of the pandemic have benefited gold, which is seen as a hedge against inflation.

Freeport said it was expecting capital expenditures for 2021 to be about $2.3 billion.

The company also benefited from higher output as production of copper rose to 864 million pounds, while gold output climbed to 273,000 ounces.

The world’s largest publicly traded copper producer said total costs and expenses fell 11.2% to $2.79 billion, helped by a $1.3 billion plan unveiled last year.

Excluding items, Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport reported a profit of 39 cents per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 38 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)