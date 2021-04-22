Freeport-McMoRan swings into first-quarter profit as copper prices rise

FILE PHOTO: Freeport-McMoran CEO, Richard Adkerson poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at the CRU's World Copper Conference in Santiago, Chile April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

(Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter profit in line with Wall Street expectations, benefiting from higher metal prices on the back of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in some parts of the world.

The copper producer posted net income of $718 million, or 48 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $491 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Phoenix-based Freeport earned 51 cents per share, matching analysts’ expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Benchmark prices for copper, widely used in power and construction, hit a 9-1/2 year high of $9,617 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Feb. 25, within striking distance of the all-time peak of $10,190 set in 2011.

Copper is seen as a key beneficiary of infrastructure investments in the United States and China and the transition to a lower carbon economy, which is expected to boost demand from makers of piping and wires for electrification.

The average price Freeport received per pound of the metal rose 62% in the quarter, while production increased about 24% to 910 million lbs.

To capitalize on rising prices and demand, Freeport has eyed expansion in the United States as President Joe Biden moves to electrify the nation’s automobiles and combat climate change, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told Reuters in February.

The company reinstated its quarterly dividend during the quarter and named Adkerson as chairman.

Gold output during the quarter also jumped over 90% to 297,000 ounces, and Freeport said first-quarter sales were higher than a year earlier, chiefly reflecting progress in the ramp-up of underground mining in Grasberg, Indonesia.