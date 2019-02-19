French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ARCELORMITTAL:

The company has bid 48 billion rupees ($673 million) to acquire Essar’s 1200 megawatt power plant in central India, one of the most prized assets in the debt-ridden group’s power portfolio.

DANONE:

Reported higher annual sales and profits.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron will describe Brexit as a wake-up call in a speech in coming weeks in which he will outline how Europe must be more assertive in the face of rival world powers, sources close to Macron said.

GTT:

GTT received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of a new 174000 m3 LNG carrier (LNGC), on behalf of the Danish ship-owner Navigare.

TOTAL:

Total’s 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery began raising production on Monday after restarting a sulfur recovery unit (SRU).

