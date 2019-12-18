French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus Defence And Space entered into discussion with employee representatives on cost structure.

CASINO:

French Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) announced closure of probe on Muddy Waters Capital.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole will book a 600 million euro ($661 million) impairment charge in its fourth quarter earnings against the goodwill recognised in retail banking unit LCL, it said on Tuesday.

KORIAN SA:

Korian acquired a 70% stake in Omedys.

PHILIPS NV:

Philips and the Capital Region of Denmark signed an agreement for advanced IQon CT systems.

PSA:

Struck merger deal with Fiat.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....