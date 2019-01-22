Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 22, 2019 / 7:13 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

French company Bonduelle in talks to buy U.S. plant from Seneca Foods

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bonduelle/Seneca Foods :

* Bonduelle Group has entered into discussions with the American company Seneca Foods Corporation to acquire its U.S. plant in Lebanon (Pennsylvania, USA).

* This plant, which is used for the packaging of frozen products, was built in 2008 and acquired by Seneca in 2010, has a capacity of 45,000 tons on 7 packaging lines in perfect working order, with a large storage capacity, and has 140 permanent collaborators.

* Acquisition, including industrial assets, frozen product stocks and the employees at the Lebanon industrial site, is expected to close in the coming weeks.

