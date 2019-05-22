French competition watchdog fines Akka Technologies 900,000 euros

May 22 (Reuters) - French transport and energy consulting firm Akka Technologies was fined 900,000 euros ($1 million) for obstructing the conduct of searches and seizures performed by the French competition watchdog, the authority said on Wednesday.

Last November, the authority carried out unannounced visits and seizures at companies in the engineering and technology consulting, computer services and software publishing sectors.

During these searches, two incidents were noted on Akka’s two sites, it said, citing broken seals and employees tampering with a messenger service, the watchdog said in a statement.

“This decision does not imply Akka Technologies’s culpability concerning the presumed practices that led to the visits. Only a deeper investigation will, if applicable, establish or not the company’s responsibility,” the authority said. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)