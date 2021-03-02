Battered retailer French Connection seeks offers as suitor backs out

March 2 (Reuters) - French Connection said on Tuesday it was seeking potential suitors as Spotlight Brands and Gordon Brothers backed out from making an offer to buy the struggling British fashion retailer after being approached by the investment firms last month.

The retailer, in two separate statements, said it was beginning a formal sale process and had been approached by three other parties for preliminary talks in addition to Go Global Retail’s possible offer. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)