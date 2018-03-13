Fashion retailer French Connection's annual loss narrows

March 13 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc on Tuesday posted a smaller annual operating loss, and said it closed an addition eleven non-contributing locations during the year.

French Connection said its underlying operating loss for the year ended Jan. 31 came in at 0.6 million pounds ($833,400), from a loss of 3.7 million pounds in the prior year.

Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 154 million pounds.

The company also added it would not pay a dividend for the year.