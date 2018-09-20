FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French Connection's half-year loss narrows

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - French Connection Group’s cost-cutting drive helped reduce losses slightly in the first half of 2018 and put it on track to turn profitable by the end of the year, interim results from the British fashion retailer showed on Thursday.

The owner of French Connection, Great Plains and YMC brands reported an underlying pretax operating loss of 5.5 million pounds ($7.2 million) for the six months ended July 31, down from 5.9 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

