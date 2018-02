Feb 1 (Reuters) - Orange/TF1:

* Orange expresses regret at TF1’s decision to end some of their distribution agreements, says it would seek to have a constructive dialogue with TF1 regarding the matter

* Earlier on Thursday, TF1 said it had ended distrubtion agreements with Orange for the MYTF1 service and the TF1 group’s unencrypted channels (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic)