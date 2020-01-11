French PM offers concession to unions over pension reform

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe offered a major concession to unions contesting his government’s overhaul of the pension system on Saturday, in a move aimed at ending strikes which are now in their fifth week.

Philippe said in a letter to unions and employers that he was prepared to withdraw plans to raise the retirement age for full pension benefits by two years to 64 if certain conditions are met. (Reporting by Caroline Paillez, writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by Alexander Smith)