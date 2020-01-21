French energy workers cut power to Rungis food market - union

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Tuesday cut power to Rungis international food market and surrounding area, the hardleft CGT union’s energy branch said.

“The power source to Rungis is cut this morning,” the local CGT energy branch wrote on Facebook.

The power outage also halted services on the Orlyval rail shuttle serving Orly airport, the French capital’s second busiest air hub. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Nicolas Delame and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Richard Lough and AlisoN Williams)