WILMINGTON, Del., May 2 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius alleged it uncovered “blatant fraud at the very top level” of U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc after Fresenius agreed to acquire the company for $4.75 billion, according to a filing in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

Fresenius abandoned the merger agreement last month, and Akorn has sued to try to hold Fresenius to the deal. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)