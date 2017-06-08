FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Fresenius Medical launches cost savings programme
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 8, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 2 months ago

Fresenius Medical launches cost savings programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - German kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care on Thursday said it was targeting up to 200 million euros ($225 million) in annual cost savings from 2020 as part of a new efficiency drive.

A cost cutting programme dubbed "Global Efficiency Program II" will begin next year, targeting savings of between 100 and 200 million euros per annum by 2020.

The group, which is holding an investor event at its headquarters in Bad Homburg, Germany, reaffirmed its target for net income to increase at a high single-digit percentage growth rate per year, until 2020, and for sales to increase by about 10 percent per year over that period. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.