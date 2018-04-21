Fresenius Medical sells U.S. Sound Inpatient for $2.15 bln

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is selling its majority shareholding in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings for $2.15 billion euros, it said on Saturday.

The deal, expected to close in late 2018, will bring a pretax book gain of about 800 million euros ($983 million) for the German company.

Sound Inpatient is being bought by an investment consortium led by private equity firm Summit Partners. ($1 = 0.8139 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Alexander Smith)