FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 21, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresenius Medical sells U.S. Sound Inpatient for $2.15 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is selling its majority shareholding in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings for $2.15 billion euros, it said on Saturday.

The deal, expected to close in late 2018, will bring a pretax book gain of about 800 million euros ($983 million) for the German company.

Sound Inpatient is being bought by an investment consortium led by private equity firm Summit Partners. ($1 = 0.8139 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.