BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care cut its 2018 sales target after a reduction in the dosing of calcimimetic drugs in the United States.

The company said on Sunday it now expects sales to rise by 5-7 percent at constant currency, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of around 8 percent.

It confirmed a target for net income to rise by 13-15 percent at constant currency.