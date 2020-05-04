Healthcare Facilities
EARNINGS POLL - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA quarterly results due on May 6

    May 4 (Reuters) - (All figures in EUR)
    * Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA reports its
first
quarter results on May 6.
    * Year to date, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA shares
are up
8.64%.
    * Below is a table of analyst estimates for quarterly
and annual
results based on Refinitiv data. 

 Qtr to        No. of        Mean
 March2020     Analysts      Estimate
 Revenue       6             4.42 billion
 Pre-tax       4             409.57
 profit                      million
 EPS           5             0.86
 EBIT          5             527.71
                             million
 Net Profit    5             262.71
                             million
 
 Year to       No. of        Mean
 December      Analysts      Estimate
 2020                        
 Revenue       23            18.48
                             billion
 Pre-tax       15            2.05 billion
 profit                      
 EPS           23            4.40
 EBITDA        20            3.94 billion
 EBIT          22            2.47 billion
 Net Profit    19            1.33 billion
 Dividend      21            1.19
 Net Debt      15            10.85
                             billion
 
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA belongs to the Deutsche
Boerse DAX Index. 
For detailed estimates on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA,
Eikon users can follow this link: here/Apps/EstimatesApp
 
