EARNINGS POLL - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA quarterly results due on May 6

May 4 (Reuters) - (All figures in EUR) * Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA reports its first quarter results on May 6. * Year to date, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA shares are up 8.64%. * Below is a table of analyst estimates for quarterly and annual results based on Refinitiv data. Qtr to No. of Mean March2020 Analysts Estimate Revenue 6 4.42 billion Pre-tax 4 409.57 profit million EPS 5 0.86 EBIT 5 527.71 million Net Profit 5 262.71 million Year to No. of Mean December Analysts Estimate 2020 Revenue 23 18.48 billion Pre-tax 15 2.05 billion profit EPS 23 4.40 EBITDA 20 3.94 billion EBIT 22 2.47 billion Net Profit 19 1.33 billion Dividend 21 1.19 Net Debt 15 10.85 billion Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA belongs to the Deutsche Boerse DAX Index. For detailed estimates on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Eikon users can follow this link: here/Apps/EstimatesApp This summary was auto generated on May 4 at 11:27 GMT. (Gdansk Newsroom)