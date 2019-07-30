Fresenius Medical Care confirms 2019 targets

July 30 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care reported on Tuesday a 3% rise in its second-quarter revenue, citing healthy growth in its U.S. dialysis business.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance and still expects sales to rise by 3% to 7%, and adjusted net income change to be in the range of -2% to 2%. after second-quarter revenue came in broadly in line with analysts’ expectations in a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia Editing by Tomasz Janowski)