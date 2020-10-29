Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fresenius Medical Care third-quarter net income beats on strong operations

(Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care beat third-quarter net income expectations on Thursday, as it was able to maintain operations and minimize risk for its patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income of the world’s largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 354 million euros ($418.39 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, above analysts’ average forecast of 332 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The company confirmed its 2020 targets for net income and revenue growth in the mid to high single digits.

